UPDATE 1-MOVES-Apollo Global Management hires Joshi for distressed

(Adds comment from Apollo spokesperson)

By Kristen Haunss

NEW YORK, June 15 (LPC) - Apollo Global Management has hired Rina Joshi as a managing director for its global corporate credit team focused on distressed investments, according to a source familiar with the hire.

Previously, Joshi was a managing director at PointState Capital focused on distressed and special situations. Before that, she worked at Citigroup, primarily in the distressed group.

Apollo has been beefing up its credit platform, which had about US$210bn in assets under management at the end of March.

In late May, Tiffany Gallo joined Apollo’s debt capital markets team in New York as a managing director, covering large financial sponsors, the source said. Gallo previously served as a managing director at Bank of America, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Natalia Tsitoura joined the firm in London in March to lead its European direct origination team, the source said. She previously worked at Alcentra, according to her LinkedIn profile.

An Apollo spokesperson confirmed the hires.

“Apollo’s credit platform, with over US$200bn under management, is powered by what we believe to be the most talented team in the industry,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We’re thrilled to have to Rina, Tiffany and Natalia on board, and excited about the leadership and expertise they bring to our business.” (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Michelle Sierra)