FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Financials
January 23, 2018 / 11:03 AM / in 2 hours

MOVES-Ollerenshaw moves to Barclays corporate bank role

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - Simon Ollerenshaw has been appointed head of capital markets for corporate banking for Europe and the Middle East at Barclays, following the restructuring last week in its investment bank.

Barclays said Ollerenshaw will focus on corporate banking clients that will benefit most from its investment banking products. It is part of the bank’s push to provide more capital markets products to corporate banking customers, to improve returns in the business.

Ollerenshaw will report to Jonathan Brown, head of lending and portfolio management for Europe and the Middle East.

Barclays last week started cutting about 100 jobs in its investment bank, which affected many senior staff, including in debt capital markets.

Sources said at the time Ollerenshaw could move from DCM to another area. He has worked at Barclays for 10 years, including across equity and debt products, and was most recently head of corporate DCM and risk solutions group for Europe and the Middle East. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.