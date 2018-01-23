MOVES-Ollerenshaw moves to Barclays corporate bank role

LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - Simon Ollerenshaw has been appointed head of capital markets for corporate banking for Europe and the Middle East at Barclays, following the restructuring last week in its investment bank.

Barclays said Ollerenshaw will focus on corporate banking clients that will benefit most from its investment banking products. It is part of the bank’s push to provide more capital markets products to corporate banking customers, to improve returns in the business.

Ollerenshaw will report to Jonathan Brown, head of lending and portfolio management for Europe and the Middle East.

Barclays last week started cutting about 100 jobs in its investment bank, which affected many senior staff, including in debt capital markets.

Sources said at the time Ollerenshaw could move from DCM to another area. He has worked at Barclays for 10 years, including across equity and debt products, and was most recently head of corporate DCM and risk solutions group for Europe and the Middle East. (Reporting by Steve Slater)