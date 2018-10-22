MOVES-Oteh leaves World Bank to join Oxford University

LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - World Bank vice president and treasurer Arunma Oteh will leave the bank on December 1, according to market sources, to join St Antony’s College, Oxford University, as an academic scholar in January.

Oteh will leave her current role before the end of her term as treasurer, said two sources.

She joined the bank in 2015, since when she and her team have been responsible for managing its US$200bn debt portfolio, as well as an asset portfolio of almost US$200bn for the World Bank Group and 65 external clients, including central banks, pension funds and sovereign wealth funds. A dual national of Nigeria and the United Kingdom, prior to joining the World Bank, Oteh served a five-year term as the general director of the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission, where she was responsible for the regulation of the country’s capital markets.

In a note sent to staff and seen by IFR, the World Bank’s president, Jim Yong Kim, thanked Oteh for “her committed service to the World Bank Group, to our mission, and to our clients around the world”, saying that he “wished her the best at Oxford”. (Reporting by Priscila Azevedo Rocha, Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers, Philip Wright)