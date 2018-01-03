MOVES-Pabarcius to head sales at UniCredit

LONDON, Jan 3 (IFR) - Algis Pabarcius has been appointed head of sales in UniCredit’s markets team. He joins the bank from Credit Agricole, where he was head of global financial institutions sales for fixed income and equity derivatives.

At UniCredit he will lead sales across the markets division of the corporate and investment bank to institutional and private clients. He will be based in London and report to Guy Laffineur, global head of markets.

Pabarcius has also worked at Nomura and Bear Stearns. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)