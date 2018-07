LONDON, July 30 (IFR) - Divyen Patel has moved from corporate debt capital markets origination desk at Citigroup to the syndicate, following Sabine Khater’s departure.

Khater, who was a vice president for corporates on the fixed income syndicate desk, has moved back to Beirut, according to sources.

Patel first joined Citi in June 2013 as a summer analyst, capital markets origination, according to his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Pauline Renaud)