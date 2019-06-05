MOVES-PCS hires Spaeth for STS verification

LONDON, June 5 (IFR) - Prime Collateralised Securities has hired experienced securitisation banker Martina Spaeth as a senior analyst to work on verifying securitisations as compliant with the simple, transparent and standardised (STS) regulations.

Spaeth joins from FMS Wertmanagement in Munich, where she worked since 2011. She previously headed UniCredit’s German and Austrian securitisation business.

Spaeth will work with Mark Lewis, Rob Koning, Fazel Ahmed and Daniele Vella on STS certification. PCS is one of two third-party verification agents certifying STS deals for originators. (Reporting by Chris Moore, editing by Alex Chambers)