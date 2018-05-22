FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 7:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-Permira hires Och-Ziff's Driant for CLO structuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (IFR) - Permira Debt Managers has hired Och-Ziff analyst Pierre Driant for its new Providus CLO platform, which he will be responsible for structuring.

Permira, an investor in mid-market European companies and CLOs, priced its first 2.0 deal - Providus CLO I - in February.

Permira began building up its CLO team last year, hiring Andrew Lawson from Citigroup as head of capital markets, and analysts Charlotte Claraco (from Babson), Ryan Mcgahon (PGIM Fixed Income) and Natalie Taiwo (Commerzbank).

They joined CIO Thomas Kyriakoudis and portfolio manager Ariadna Stefanescu in the CLO team.

Click here for more content on demand for European CLO managers. (Reporting by Chris Moore; editing by Alex Chambers)

