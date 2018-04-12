MOVES-Pimco hires ex-Trailstone agricultural trader as portfolio manager

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - Pimco, one of the world’s biggest money managers, has hired Lewis Hagedorn as executive vice president and portfolio manager for its Commodities-Real Return team, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Hagedorn was most recently an agricultural trader at Trailstone Group, a global commodities trader, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was previously head of agricultural commodity research at JP Morgan.

Hagedorn began his new role this week, the spokeswoman said.

“We’re excited to have Lewis join Pimco. He brings the depth and breadth of experience in agricultural commodities that complements the talents of our already strong commodities team,” Nic Johnson, managing director and portfolio manager focused on commodity, quantitative and multi-asset strategies, said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Leslie Adler)