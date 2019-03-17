MOVES-PJT Camberview hires BlackRock executive -sources

March 17 (Reuters) - PJT Camberview, a division of investment bank PJT Partners Inc that advises companies on shareholder matters, has hired an executive from BlackRock Inc’s investment stewardship team, three people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

James Hamilton will start at PJT Camberview as a director on Monday, two of the sources said. A PJT Camberview spokesman did not return a call seeking comment, and Hamilton did not respond to a request for comment. A BlackRock spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Hamilton’s hiring comes five months after PJT, which was created in 2015 by Morgan Stanley veteran Paul Taubman as a spinoff from Blackstone Group LP, acquired CamberView Partners.

Hamilton spent three years working for BlackRock and was responsible in the past two years for governance and proxy voting and engaging with boards and management at BlackRock portfolio companies.

He will be working on governance issues at PJT Camberview, the sources said.

CamberView was founded by Abe Friedman, a former BlackRock executive who had been the company’s global head of corporate governance and responsible investment.

Two executives have recently left PJT Camberview - Derek Zaba, who headed contested situations and is moving to law firm Sidley Austin LLP, and Kathryn Hembree Night, who moved to investment bank Lazard Ltd.

Executives at the large index funds that work on the stewardship issues have been in high demand recently as other advisers try to expand their expertise in that area.

Zach Oleksiuk, the former leader of BlackRock’s investment stewardship team, now works for investment bank Evercore Inc , specializing in shareholder engagement, corporate governance and investor relations. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Peter Cooney)