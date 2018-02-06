FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 2:41 PM / in 19 hours

MOVES-Commodity trader BioUrja appoints head of power trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Commodity trading firm BioUrja has hired Arun Eamani as head of power trading, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Eamani was previously senior vice president and co-head of North American power trading for EDF Trading.

Reuters was not immediately able to obtain confirmation of the appointment from BioUrja.

His appointment comes shortly after Cody Moore, former president of power trading for BioUrja, left to head up power and gas trading for rival Mercuria.

BioUrja also recently appointed Steven Lewis as its new trading head. Lewis previously oversaw natural gas, refined products and power trading for the company. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
