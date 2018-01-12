MOVES-Head of power trading at commodities firm BioUrja departs -sources

HOUSTON/NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Cody Moore, president of the power trading group at global commodities firm BioUrja, has left, several sources familiar with the matter said this week.

Moore had served as president of BioUrja’s power group since June 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile, and was a co-founder of the group, according to the company’s website.

Moore and BioUrja did not respond to requests for comment.

Before joining BioUrja, he held senior roles at EDF Trading and Lehman Brothers, according to his LinkedIn profile.

It was not immediately clear where Moore was going.

The sources declined to be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.