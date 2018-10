LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - Puneet Singh has joined Mirabaud Asset Management as a senior portfolio manager in the emerging markets debt team.

Singh will work in support of Daniel Moreno, head of emerging markets debt.

Previously, Singh worked as a portfolio manager at BlackRock focusing on emerging markets debt, and also covered emerging markets in spells at UBS, Commerzbank, Barclays Capital and Citigroup. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)