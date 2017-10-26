FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-RBC hires Ehlke for M&A in Germany region
October 26, 2017 / 2:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-RBC hires Ehlke for M&A in Germany region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (IFR) - RBC Capital Markets has hired former Nomura banker Thomas Ehlke to head its merger and acquisitions business for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

RBC Capital Markets, part of Royal Bank of Canada, said Ehlke will be based in Frankfurt and report jointly to Christian Karcher, head of Germany, and Kevin Smith, head of M&A for Europe.

Ehlke had spent eight years at Nomura, most recently as head of investment banking for Germany and Austria. He has previously worked for Lehman Brothers in Frankfurt, London and New York, and for Jefferies in New York. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

