5 days ago
August 7, 2017 / 9:18 AM / 5 days ago

MOVES-RBC hires Phillis for regulatory role

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (IFR) - Royal Bank of Canada has hired Wendy Phillis as managing director of governance and regulatory solutions in Europe and Asia-Pacific for its investor and treasury services unit.

RBC said on Monday she had joined from ICAP, where she was group chief risk and compliance officer. Phillis previously spent 16 years with State Street where she held senior risk and compliance roles and was then chief operating officer for its global markets business in EMEA.

RBC's investor and treasury services unit provides asset services, custody, payments and treasury services for clients in 19 countries. It has over C$4trn (US$3.15trn) in client assets under administration. The governance and regulatory solutions group assists it and its clients in managing risk, and meeting regulatory obligations. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

