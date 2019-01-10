MOVES-RBC's Seibel hired as Mizuho Securities Europe CEO

LONDON, Jan 10 (IFR) - Mizuho International has hired RBC’s Christoph Seibel as CEO for its European operations arm Mizuho Securities Europe. He will be based in Frankfurt and start on March 28, subject to approval from German regulator BaFin.

Seibel has worked for 21 years in London, most recently as managing director and head of EMEA corporate debt capital markets at RBC. He joined RBC in 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile, and has previously worked at UBS, BNP Paribas and Bank of America.

Seibel will be responsible for growing the business of Mizuho Securities Europe.

“The appointment of Christoph represents a significant milestone in our building out of our Mizuho EMEA business,” said Suneel Bakhshi, president and CEO of Mizuho International.