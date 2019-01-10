MOVES-Rob Lamb to head RBC European corporate DCM

LONDON, Jan 10 (IFR) - Rob Lamb has been promoted to head of European corporate debt capital markets at Royal Bank of Canada following Christoph Seibel’s departure, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Lamb moves up to the role after Seibel left to join Mizuho Securities Europe as chief executive (see related content).

Lamb has been head of UK corporate debt capital markets since 2014, having joined from HSBC.