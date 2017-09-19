MOVES-Rombouts to co-head Goldman EMEA corporate derivatives

LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs has moved Jeroen Rombouts, one of its most senior foreign exchange bankers, to its investment banking division to co-head corporate derivatives in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Rombouts will also help drive the FX business globally across the corporate franchise, Goldman said in a memo to staff seen by IFR. He will be co-head in EMEA alongside Alessandro Dusi.

Several members of the FX team in securities will also join the financing group. The corporate derivatives business sits in the IBD’s financing group, and includes interest rate, FX, commodities and equity risk management activities.

Rombouts is currently head of EMEA FX Sales with oversight of EMEA fixed income, currencies and commodities emerging markets sales and Asia FX sales. Dusi is responsible for equity and fixed income derivative business with corporate clients in EMEA.

Both joined Goldman in 2001 and were named partner in 2012. (Reporting by Steve Slater)