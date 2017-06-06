FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Ross adds FIG to corporate syndicate role at Deutsche
June 6, 2017 / 4:22 PM / 2 months ago

MOVES-Ross adds FIG to corporate syndicate role at Deutsche

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - Frazer Ross has been appointed as European head of investment-grade corporate and financial institutions syndicate at Deutsche Bank, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

He will help fill the gap left by Derek Mills and Adekunle Ademakinwa who left the bank earlier this year.

In addition to his previous responsibilities for corporate and euro emerging markets, Ross will take on the responsibility for financials transactions, including Swiss francs and emerging markets and the flow private debt syndicate business.

He continues to report to Henrik Johnsson, co-head of global debt capital markets.

Ross joined Deutsche Bank in 2000. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy)

