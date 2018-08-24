MOVES-Santander hires SG's Corcoran for European ABS trading

LONDON, Aug 24 (IFR) - Santander UK has hired seasoned trader Colm Corcoran to run its European ABS trading business, according to a spokesperson at the bank.

Corcoran recently quit Societe Generale, where he was head of European ABS trading.

He will begin at the UK lender in January next year and will be based in the UK. He will work for the markets team within Santander Corporate and Investment Bank.

Corcoran joined SG in 2009, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously spent one year at HSH Nordbank and before that seven years at Dresdner. (Reporting by Chris Moore, Editing by Helene Durand)