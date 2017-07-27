MOVES-Schiller moves to Deutsche

LONDON, July 27 (IFR) - Oliver Schiller has been appointed global co-head of natural resources at Deutsche Bank, moving from Goldman Sachs, where he was global co-head of chemicals and a senior managing director.

Schiller starts his new role in early September, according to a memo sent to Deutsche employees on Thursday.

Schiller will be co-head alongside Greg Sommer, who has been sole head of Americas natural resources since last November, after John Anos was made co-head of global industrials. Sommer has been with the bank for seven years after moving from Citigroup, where he was head of energy M&A.

Warren Estey, co-head of US ECM, will take Sommer’s position in the Americas. The bank’s current head of natural resources in EMEA, Khaled Fathallah, and Asia-Pacific, Bruce MacDiarmid, will remain in their existing roles.

Schiller will be based in Frankfurt and report to Alasdair Warren, head of corporate finance EMEA. Warren himself worked at Goldman until the end of 2015. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)