October 3, 2017 / 3:31 PM / in 17 days

MOVES-Schubert promoted at UniCredit

Christopher Spink

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - Guenter Schubert has been made global head of natural resources at UniCredit. He was previously co-head of global portfolio and pricing management and loans agency at the Italian bank, where he has worked for 22 years.

He will report to Richard Burton and Andreas Mayer, co-heads of global financing and advisory. At the same time, Frank Biburger and Christian Wirkner will report to Schubert as new deputy co-heads of natural resources.

Schubert worked in origination within structured finance and then moved to portfolio management, leading leveraged finance in this area from 2007 to 2010. He has been in his current role for four years. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Philip Wright)

