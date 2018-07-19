MOVES-William Bishop joins distressed debt specialist SC Lowy

LONDON, July 19 (LPC) - William Bishop has joined international banking and finance group SC Lowy Asset Management (UK) Limited as a senior sourcer, focusing on distressed debt and leveraged loans in their London office.

He will report to David Beckett, SC Lowy’s head of Europe, and will replace Alicia Jimenez who is relocating abroad for family reasons.

Bishop spent 20 years’ at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, with roles in loan syndication, credit sales and sourcing. He subsequently joined Seaport to help develop their loan business and was also a board member of the Loan Market Association for several years.

SC Lowy is an independent fixed income specialist with full investment banking capabilities headquartered in Hong Kong, with offices in London, New York, Seoul and Sydney.

The fast-growing firm, which focuses on distressed and stressed credit, was founded in 2009 by Michel Lowy and Soo Cheon Lee after both worked on Deutsche Bank’s special situations desk.

SC Lowy acquired Credito di Romagna bank in Italy in 2017 and sold a 20% stake to a group of strategic investors in January 2018 to part fund the expansion of the company’s European business. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)