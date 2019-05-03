MOVES-Scope appoints Bergman head of structured finance

LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - Scope Ratings has appointed David Bergman as head of structured finance, according to a company’s statement. Bergman replaces Guillaume Jolivet, who last week was promoted to the management board.

Bergman had been deputy head of structured finance. He joined Scope in 2017 and previously worked at Moody’s for over 10 years.

The new deputy head of structured finance is Antonio Casado, executive director in the structured finance team in Berlin. (Reporting by Chris Moore, editing by Helene Durand)