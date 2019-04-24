MOVES-Scope promotes structured head Jolivet to MD

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - Scope Ratings’ structured finance head Guillaume Jolivet has been appointed managing director at the company according to a company statement.

Jolivet was hired by Scope in 2013 to create its structured finance business.

Scope said his division now rates and monitors over €70bn European structured finance debt, and its coverage made up over 10% of rated issuance in 2018.

Jolivet worked at Moody’s for 11 years before joining Scope, according to his LinkedIn profile. He will now sit on Scope Ratings’ management board alongside Scope Group chief operating officer Torsten Hinrichs. (Reporting by Chris Moore, editing by Helene Durand)