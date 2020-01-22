MOVES- Scotiabank head of loan trading White retires

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (LPC) - Ryan White, the head of loan trading at Scotiabank, has retired.

White, who has been with the bank since 2010, departed last week.

“I am incredibly proud of the business we built at Scotia over the last nine plus years. I believe our client-partners appreciate us and I believe our competitors respect us,” he said in an email. “I am immensely grateful to have had the opportunity to do what I did.”

A Scotiabank spokesperson declined to comment.

White previously worked at Oppenheimer & Co and CIBC, according to FINRA BrokerCheck.

Leveraged loan trading surged the last two years with a record US$821.6bn of volume in 2019 and a strong 2018, which saw US$763.5bn of activity, the second largest year on record, according to IHS Markit data. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Michelle Sierra)