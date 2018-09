LONDON, Sept 17 (IFR) - Equity research specialist Redburn has appointed Michael Seigne head of execution services, reporting to senior partner Jeremy Evans.

He will manage a team of 32 people at the firm and be a member of the executive committee.

Seigne joins from Virtu Financial but previously was head of execution sales at Goldman Sachs, where he worked for 22 years. He was also co-head of electronic and programme trading at the US firm before that. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)