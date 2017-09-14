MOVES-SG names Chesneau to traders, commodity finance role

LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - Societe Generale has appointed Emmanuel Chesneau as global head of traders, commodity finance and agribusiness in its corporate and investment bank.

SG said on Thursday Chesneau will be based in Paris and be responsible for the coverage of trading companies and corporate commodity finance across all sectors covering energy, metals and agribusiness.

Chesneau was previously head of the same businesses for the Americas, as well as deputy head for the Americas for natural resources and infrastructure. He was based in New York.

He replaces Dominique Beretti, who becomes deputy global head of natural resources and infrastructure. Beretti remains a senior manager for the UK natural resources and infrastructure teams and will stay in London.

Chesneau and Beretti report to Federico Turegano, global head of natural resources and infrastructure. (Reporting by Steve Slater)