MOVES-SG rejigs public sector, sponsors coverage

LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - Societe Generale’s investment bank has appointed Yves Jacob as global head of coverage for public sector entities within its financial institutions group, part of a restructuring of coverage for the public sector and financial sponsors.

SG’s corporate and investment banking unit said Jacob will be responsible for developing strategy with governments, central banks, sovereign funds, development banks and supranational entities.

Laurent Morel will be global head of financial sponsor coverage within FIG from April 1 under the reorganisation. Scott Phillips will become chairman of that team, while overseeing his portfolio of clients in the US.

Jacob and Morel will be based in Paris and report to Jose Enrique Concejo, head of FIG.

Jacob joined SG CIB in 2000 and was previously senior banker in charge of coverage for international financial institutions and developed the bank’s debt capital markets platform in Hong Kong.

Morel joined SG in 1994 and since 2015 has been based in Hong Kong as head of DCM and advisory for Asia-Pacific, after previously holding senior roles in DCM and ECM in Paris. (Reporting by Steve Slater)