August 29, 2018

MOVES-Shah joins ING SSA origination

Priscila Azevedo Rocha

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 29 (IFR) - Sachin Shah has joined ING’s debt capital markets origination team for sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) issuers.

ING said Shah will be head of agency and supranationals, a new role at the Dutch bank. He started on Wednesday and is based in London, reporting to Corrado Cogliati, global head of SSA DCM origination.

Prior to joining ING, Shah spent seven years at Rabobank as an executive director, focused on the public sector/SSA syndicate, DCM origination and MTNs. He previously worked at Dresdner Kleinwort. (Reporting by Priscila Azevedo Rocha, editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
