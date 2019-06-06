MOVES-Sibley to head equity sales at Evercore

LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - Evercore has hired Larry Sibley as head of sales for its ISI equities business.

Unlike many of its peers, such as Moelis, PJT, Centerview or Lazard, the US firm has a fully-fledged equities arm to complement its core advisory business.

Sibley joins from Credit Suisse, where he spent 18 years, most recently as head of New York advisory sales. He has also worked in equity sales at DLJ, before its purchase by Credit Suisse, and Sanford Bernstein.

Sibley has also worked on the buyside at Goldman Sachs and as an investment banker at Bankers Trust, before it was bought by Deutsche Bank.

Evercore ISI’s chief executive Mike Paliotta used to work as head of equities at Credit Suisse, with Sibley. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)