REFILE- MOVES-Former Willis Re boss Cavanagh joins start-up Slipcase as chairman

(Removes “embargo” tag in headline)

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - John Cavanagh, former chief executive of global reinsurance adviser Willis Re, part of Willis Towers Watson, has joined insurance-focused content and technology start-up Slipcase as non-executive chairman.

Cavanagh retired from Willis Re in December 2017 and the role at Slipcase is his first chairmanship since then. He previously worked at the Carvill Group.

Slipcase, set up by Lloyd’s of London broker Alex Hearn, connects insurers, brokers, consultants and others in the industry on the same platform, allowing them to share information, content and data with each other.

Slipcase is currently used by brokers and underwriters in 76 countries and plans to expand operations in the United States, it said in a statement.

“Slipcase has shown itself in recent years to be an essential resource for our industry. I am delighted to be working with them and look forward to supporting their ambitious plans,” Cavanagh said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop;Editing by Kirsten Donovan)