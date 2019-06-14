MOVES-Societe Generale names Orsini to lead global DCM

LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - Societe Generale has made a number of promotions in its debt capital markets team, with Felix Orsini appointed global head of debt capital markets.

Based in Paris, Orsini replaces Demetrio Salorio in this role and reports to Alvaro Huete, deputy head of global finance.

Salorio was appointed UK head of global finance at SG in April.

Orsini was previously global head of DCM, public sector origination, and global co-head of DCM, corporate origination, at the bank.

Andrew Menzies has been promoted to global head of DCM, corporate origination. He was formerly global co-head of corporate origination alongside Orsini. Menzies remains based in London and reports to Orsini.

Olivier Vion has been appointed global head of DCM, public sector origination. Based in Paris, Vion takes on these responsibilities in addition to his current role as head of syndication for sovereigns, supranationals and agencies.

Vion’s reporting line has not yet been confirmed by the bank.

SG announced plans in April to merge its global finance and advisory units into one investment banking coverage division, under Pierre Palmieri. This, and other restructuring of the investment bank’s markets area, will see 1,600 jobs go at the French bank. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, editing by Alex Chambers)