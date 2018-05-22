FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 4:11 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

MOVES-Fifth Third hires Sosland to oversee middle market loan syndications

Kristen Haunss

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 22 (LPC) - Fifth Third has hired Joshua Sosland as a managing director in the debt capital markets group to oversee middle market loan syndications.

Sosland, who joined the bank last month in Chicago, reports to Matt Cannan, group head of debt capital markets, a bank spokesperson confirmed.

The US middle market has seen significant growth in recent years as direct lending platforms and Business Development Companies (BDC) have been set up to take advantage of investor demand for the asset class. Middle market businesses, often defined as companies with between US$10m and US$1bn in annual revenues, are a driver of the US economy.

Sosland previously worked at PNC Capital Markets for almost 21 years.

Last year Fifth Third hired David Pichler, a former co-head of credit fixed income at Cantor Fitzgerald, to lead credit sales for institutional fixed income.

Additional reporting by Leela Parker Deo. Reporting by Kristen Haunss Editing by Jon Methven

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
