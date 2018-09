LONDON, Sept 6 (IFR) - Samuel Sule has joined the debt capital markets team at Renaissance Capital as a director.

Sule had previously spent five years at Standard Chartered where he had worked on domestic and international debt transactions, from origination to structuring and distribution, for issuers across West Africa.

Sule will be based in London and report to Dmitry Gladkov, global head of financing and head of debt capital markets. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Sudip Roy)