MOVES-Thimont returns to Credit Agricole

LONDON, July 30 (IFR) - George Thimont has left Mizuho and is returning to Credit Agricole to work on the bank’s sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) bond syndicate desk, according to market sources.

Thimont left Credit Agricole in April 2014 after only a year at the French bank working as an SSA debt capital markets banker. Prior to that he worked at UBS as a debt syndicate banker.

He joined Mizuho in July 2014 according to his LinkedIn profile on SSA, emerging markets and FIG syndicate.

Thimont will fill the gap left by Raffaele De Vitis who moved to the bank’s Paris office in June into a senior coverage banker for financial institutions.

Credit Agricole and Mizuho declined to comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand)