MOVES-UBS global debt head Hoveyda leaving firm

LONDON, April 5 (IFR) - Amir Hoveyda, global head of debt capital markets and client solutions at UBS, is leaving the firm, according to a source.

Hoveyda - who spent five years at the Swiss bank - was brought in by the then chief of the investment bank Andrea Orcel as vice chairman of CCS EMEA to cement key FIG relationships.

An internal memo seen by IFR said Hoveyda was keen to spend more time with his family and pursue other interests. He will continue at the firm until the end of June.

Orcel’s departure last autumn played a key role in the timing. The two worked closely together at Merrill Lynch when Orcel was head of FIG investment banking.

Hoveyda is a 31-year veteran of the debt business, primarily as a FIG specialist. He started out at Salomon Brothers, before moving to Lehman in 1993 and then three years later joining Merrill Lynch. He rose up the ranks there, eventually taking on global FIG origination before going on to run EMEA high-grade and high-yield.

The memo says a replacement will be announced in due course. (Editing by Julian Baker, Sudip Roy)