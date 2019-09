DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - UBS Group’s head of wealth management Dubai, Cedric Lizin, has left the bank, according to an email seen by Reuters.

Lizin, a former Barclays wealth manager, joined the Swiss bank in September 2017 in this role, according to his Linkedin profile.

A spokesman for UBS declined to comment and Lizin could not be reached for a comment. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)