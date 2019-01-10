MOVES-Whistleblower debt banker Smyth leaves UBS

LONDON, Jan 10 (IFR) - Debt capital markets banker Ben Smyth, who instigated a court case against his employer UBS last year, has left the bank, according to two sources.

Smyth, an executive director in the financial institutions origination team, claimed in a London employment tribunal on November 26 that he suffered after whistleblowing in 2015.

He had complained that Amir Hoveyda had been involved in an inappropriate transaction. Hoveyda later became global head of DCM and client solutions at UBS and Smyth said he was subsequently bullied and passed over for promotion.

One of the sources said Smyth left a few days before the New Year.

The case was due to proceed this year following a recent preliminary hearing. UBS said in November it denied the allegations made in the claim and would continue to defend its position.

UBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill; editing by Steve Slater)