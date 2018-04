LONDON, April 5 (IFR) - Trent Wilkins, a banker in the debt capital markets team at Barclays, is leaving the bank to join Goldman Sachs, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Wilkins was recently promoted to director at Barclays and had relocated to Hong Kong. He joined Barclays in 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Robert Hogg)