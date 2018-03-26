MOVES-Wisnia quits Deutsche Bank - source

LONDON, March 26 (IFR) - Sam Wisnia, head of rates and FX at Deutsche Bank, has left to pursue opportunities outside the bank, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

An internal memo was sent to staff on Monday, which also outlined that Kemal Askar would continue to be in charge of global rates and Jonathan Tinker and Russell Lascala co-heads of global FX. All three report to head of fixed income and currencies sales and trading Ram Nayak.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Wisnia joined Deutsche in November 2014 from private equity firm DMC Partners and previously worked as head of macro structuring at Goldman Sachs. A report said Wisnia would be joining Eisler Capital, a hedge fund set up by former Goldman and DMC colleague Edward Eisler.

Eisler Capital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last May Wisnia was appointed to his current position, with Askar, Tinker and Lascala all reporting to him. It is understood that Wisnia will not be replaced immediately. Wisnia was also on the corporate and investment bank’s executive committee. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)