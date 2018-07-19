MOVES-Withers leaves ING syndicate

LONDON, July 18 (IFR) - EM veteran Colin Withers has left ING after nearly eight years in its global debt syndicate team, according to sources.

Withers joined the Dutch firm in 2011 in London, spearheading its efforts in the emerging markets debt capital markets.

Withers has more than 40 years experience in the international financial markets. After graduating from university, he joined JP Morgan. He spent eight years with the bank in Europe, Asia and South America, before joining Citigroup in 1985.

Withers enjoyed a stint of 24 years at Citigroup, holding various management roles including spending 12 years as head of the bank’s international money markets business.

ING declined to comment. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy and Philip Wright)