FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 29, 2018 / 8:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-World Bank appoints new treasurer

Priscila Azevedo Rocha

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 29 (IFR) - The World Bank has appointed Jingdong Hua as vice president and treasurer, replacing Arunma Oteh, who is leaving the bank on December 1 to join Oxford University.

In his new job, effective 1 January 2019, Hua will be responsible for managing the World Bank’s US$200bn debt portfolio, as well as an asset portfolio of nearly US$200bn for the World Bank Group and external clients.

He will oversee debt issuance for both the World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development) and the International Development Agency.

He will also oversee capital markets operations for the International Finance Facility for Immunization, for which World Bank is the treasury manager.

Hua joined the IFC, a sister organization of the World Bank, in 2011, where he is vice president and treasurer. Prior to that, he was deputy treasurer at the Asian Development Bank. (Reporting by Priscila Azevedo Rocha, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.