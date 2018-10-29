MOVES-World Bank appoints new treasurer

LONDON, Oct 29 (IFR) - The World Bank has appointed Jingdong Hua as vice president and treasurer, replacing Arunma Oteh, who is leaving the bank on December 1 to join Oxford University.

In his new job, effective 1 January 2019, Hua will be responsible for managing the World Bank’s US$200bn debt portfolio, as well as an asset portfolio of nearly US$200bn for the World Bank Group and external clients.

He will oversee debt issuance for both the World Bank (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development) and the International Development Agency.

He will also oversee capital markets operations for the International Finance Facility for Immunization, for which World Bank is the treasury manager.

Hua joined the IFC, a sister organization of the World Bank, in 2011, where he is vice president and treasurer. Prior to that, he was deputy treasurer at the Asian Development Bank. (Reporting by Priscila Azevedo Rocha, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)