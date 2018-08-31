Movie Review: Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

The fact that there have been three iterations of a film that should never have been made even once is a telling comment – whether on the film industry or the audience that consumes them is a matter of debate.

Obviously, the makers of “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se” had a strong conviction that the movie would be a commercial success, because there is no cinematic reason for making it. It’s another attempt at selling the Deol family pack, where Bobby provides the (forced) laughs, Sunny provides the muscle power, and Dharmendra the nostalgia. Everything else is incidental.

The story revolves around two brothers who come from a family that is proficient in the ancient Indian medical science of Ayurveda. A secret formula that enhances fertility has been passed down from generations, and is now in the hands of Puran (Sunny Deol), whose expertise in Ayurveda is overshadowed only by his super-human strength. Puran can stop speeding trucks with his bare hands, but apparently cannot drill some sense into his younger brother Kaale (Bobby Deol).

Kaale spends his day trying to come up with outlandish schemes and nights drinking and ranting about the sorry state of his life. This rather mundane existence is shattered when an evil pharmaceutical baron finds the secret formula, and the brothers have to rely on their rather temperamental tenant Parmar (Dharmendra) to defend them in court.

The humour in the film is dated and old, relying on tired stereotypes (Gujaratis are vegetarians, Punjabis drink too much). And that’s not all. The acting is equally insipid, with none of the leads even attempting to bring anything to the table. This is a film and an idea that is much past it’s sell-by date.