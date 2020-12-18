Norway's Mowi loses fish farming permits in parts of Canada from 2022

OSLO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Norway’s Mowi said on Friday it expects to lose one third of its salmon farming permits in the Canadian province of British Columbia following a government decision to end fish farming in the region’s Discovery Islands from mid-2022.

The decision will cut Mowi’s salmon farming capacity by some 10,000-12,000 tonnes per year, it said.

The Oslo-based company said in November it expects to produce around 445,000 tonnes of salmon globally in 2021. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by David Evans)