OSLO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian fish farmer Mowi’s fourth-quarter profit fell more than analysts had expected amid a drop in prices, its preliminary earnings report showed on Thursday.

Operating profit for the October-December period declined 22.5% to 165 million euros ($184 million), lagging the average forecast of 178.4 million in a Refinitiv poll of analysts. ($1=0.8969 euros) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)