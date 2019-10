OSLO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s Mowi, the world’s largest fish farmer, aims to raise its output by 4.7% in 2020, the company said on Wednesday as it reported third-quarter earnings slightly above its earlier guidance.

Mowi maintained a plan to harvest 430,000 tonnes of salmon in 2019 and set a target for 2020 of 450,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Himani Sarkar)