Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods

Salmon farmer Mowi's Q4 profit weighed down by pandemic

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Norway’s Mowi, the world’s largest fish farming company, posted a bigger than expected drop in fourth-quarter profits on Monday, hit by a lower price of salmon amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s operating profit for October-December declined by 70% to 49 million euros ($59.2 million) from 166 million a year earlier, lagging an average forecast of 74.3 million in a Refinitiv poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.8284 euros) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Richard Pullin)

