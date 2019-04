OSLO, April 15 (Reuters) - Mowi, the world’s largest salmon farmer, reported lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Monday as earnings margins at its largest unit underperformed forecasts.

The company’s preliminary operational earnings before interest and tax stood at 194 million euros ($219.41 million) for the January-March quarter, while analysts in a Reuters poll on average had predicted 199 million euros. ($1 = 0.8842 euros) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)