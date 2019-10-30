UPDATE 1-Salmon farming firm Mowi sees higher volume in 2020

(Adds quote, details of results)

OSLO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s Mowi plans to increase its production by 4.7% in 2020, the world’s largest fish farming company said on Wednesday as it reported quarterly earnings slightly better than its earlier outlook.

The company’s third-quarter operating profit dropped 28.5% on-year to 148 million euros ($164.41 million), but slightly outperforming its forecast of 146 million euros.

Mowi raised its full-year growth forecast for the global salmon industry’s production to 6%-8% from a previous forecast of 4%-7%, and expects overall volumes to grow by at least 1%-6% next year.

The company maintained its plan to harvest 430,000 tonnes of salmon this year and has set a target of 450,000 tonnes for 2010.

There was a drop in salmon prices this year, while company costs surged amid a spike in fish mortality at its Canadian operation, triggered by rising seawater temperatures.

“The third quarter has been more challenging than normal for our farming organization,” Chief Executive Alf-Helge Aarskog said in a statement.

The company maintained a quarterly dividend of 2.6 Norwegian crowns ($0.2817) per share, unchanged from the second quarter.